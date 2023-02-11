Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –One organization hosted their second annual 5k this morning.

Friends of Heart held their 2nd annual 5K this morning. This is the first event in Friends of Heart’s 2023 Healthy Hearts event series. It is the first event in the Jackson Road Runner’s Points Series as well.

The course began at Fleet Feet and awards were given at 9:00 am.

At least 125 people registered for the event, the dollars raised today will go to support local cardiac initiatives like 4-Minute City and youth EKG screenings for student athletes.

“These dollars are doing work right here in West Tennessee, in our community helping us to be the first four minute city in our nation which is a huge deal very exciting we couldn’t do it without people here doing events like these sponsors making it happen,” said Caitlin Roach Clark, Executive director, Friends of Heart.

To learn more about Friends of Heart in Jackson, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.