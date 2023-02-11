Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help to find suspects

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. —Suspects sought after shooting leaves one dead and another injured.

According to a news release from Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, on Friday February 10 at approximately 9:40 pm., deputies were dispatched regarding a call that “someone was shooting at son’s car.” The shooting suspects were described as driving an older model gray Dodge Charger.

The shooting victims were leaving a basketball game in Ripley, and traveling to Brownsville on Highway 19. The victims were later located by deputies on West Main Street near Sunset Circle in Brownsville.

Upon arrival, deputies found four occupants in the vehicle, all teens from Brownsville. The vehicle had been struck by several gunshot rounds. One victim sustained a possible graze wound while in the back seat of the vehicle. Christine Marie Michael, 17-years-old, received a fatal gunshot wound. Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene transporting Christine Michael to Haywood County Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies are actively searching for the car involved in the deadly shooting, an older model Dodge Charger, possibly gray in color.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, please contact the office at (731) 772-6158 or (731) 772-1215.

Anyone with information can also contact CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-8477. There is a $1000 reward being offered.

