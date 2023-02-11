Lucy Ann Smith
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Lucy Ann Smith of Paris, TN
|Age:
|83
|Date of Death:
|Friday, February 10, 2023
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Wednesday, February 15, 2023
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pallbearers:
|Friends and Family
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 20, 1939 in Dayton, OH
|Both Parents Names:
|Lloyd Norwood Mendenhall and Dorothy Burch Mendenhall, both preceded
|Spouse:
|Clarence Smith of Paris, TN; Married: July 26, 1969
|Daughters: City/State
|Brigid (Dave) Danneker of Rosemount, MN
Carmen Haynes of Brentwood, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Joseph L. (Melissa) Smith of Paris, TN
Bruce (Dawn) Smith of Paris, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Darlene Yoder of Vandalia, OH
|Grandchildren:
|Kimberley (Bryan) Milliard, Wayne (Heather) Danneker, Christian Haynes, Jessica Toto Polito, Angela Herrera, Eric Smith, Austin Smith, Tiffini (Zach) Ayers, Elizabeth Lowry, Jayla Smith.
|Great grandchildren:
|14
|Personal Information:
|Lucy was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital