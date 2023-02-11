Lucy Ann Smith

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242    Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Lucy Ann Smith of Paris, TN
Age: 83
Date of Death: Friday, February 10, 2023
Place of Death: Her residence
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant:
Pallbearers: Friends and Family
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: December 20, 1939 in Dayton, OH
Both Parents Names:  Lloyd Norwood Mendenhall and Dorothy Burch Mendenhall, both preceded
Spouse: Clarence Smith of Paris, TN; Married: July 26, 1969
Daughters: City/State Brigid (Dave) Danneker of Rosemount, MN

Carmen Haynes of Brentwood, TN
Sons: City/State Joseph L. (Melissa) Smith of Paris, TN 

Bruce (Dawn) Smith of Paris, TN
Sisters: City/State Darlene Yoder of Vandalia, OH
Grandchildren: Kimberley (Bryan) Milliard, Wayne (Heather) Danneker, Christian Haynes, Jessica Toto Polito, Angela Herrera, Eric Smith, Austin Smith, Tiffini (Zach) Ayers, Elizabeth Lowry, Jayla Smith.
Great grandchildren: 14
Personal Information: Lucy was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

 

Related Posts