Century Farm Winery celebrates Valentine’s Day early

MADISON CO. Tenn. —A local winery has a Valentine’s special.

On Sunday, Century Farm Winery had a Valentine’s special with a guided tasting featuring four wine selections, paired with chocolates.

Century Farm also talked about the wine making process and the history of the farm.





The cost was $55 per person. Also included was a $10 gift card.

The tasting times started at 3:30 pm. Century Farm employee, Tom Carr says what the inspiration for the Valentine’s Day special was.

“Well, we are always looking for different ways to get people out to test wines, so we have been trying at least once a month to do different pairings,” Carr said.

Carr says they have been doing these Valentine’s Day specials for two or three years now, and that they are even making an event center as well as, a new tasting room. They expect the specials to get even bigger and better.

“We are in the middle of building a unique event center and a new tasting room, so we will be featuring more of these things as the years go on,” Carr said.

Carr and everyone else that plays a part in Century Farms Winery are happy that everyone is coming out and enjoying the Valentine’s specials.

“We really like people to come out and try wines. We really get excited when we get new people coming out, and we had several of those today. We just enjoy people coming out. They get to try the wine before buying a bottle, and we are also running different specials as we go along,” Carr said.

The farm has been around since 1830, the vineyard was first made in 2003, and 2007 was when the tasting room was first opened.

For more local news, click here.