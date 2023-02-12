Souper Bowl Sunday returns to a local church

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church here in Jackson continued an annual tradition, for one of the biggest sporting events in the nation.

First Presbyterian Church held their annual Souper Bowl of Caring event, where the church congregation makes soup for a potluck brunch.









The brunch is to raise money for RIFA, and the potluck happens every year on Super Bowl Sunday. Last year they raised over four thousand dollars and this year they hope to surpass that number.

This year had a lot of tasty soups like mushroom soup, venison chili, the classic taco soup, potato soup and much more.

“This is a fundraiser that everyone looks forward too every year. This youth group loves serving and being a part of it. The congregation has a chance to come together and fellowship while raising money for a great cause for RIFA,” said Molly Richardson, Youth Director, First Presbyterian Church.

There were more than 40 people who attended, all to give back to their community.

