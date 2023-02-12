UPDATED: Deadly shooting kills one, injures another

HAYWOOD CO. Tenn. —Suspects in custody.

In an update, Haywood County Sheriff Investigators and Deputies arrested 18-year-old Kevion Davis and 16-year-old Bishop Owens in connection to the murder of Christine Michael.

Kevion Davis has been booked in the Haywood County Jail with no bond and held on 1st Degree Murder charges.

Owens will be held in detention by juvenile court officials for 1st Degree Murder. He also has no bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAYWOOD CO. Tenn. —A shooting left one teen dead and another injured in a local county.

On Friday night at approximately 9:40 pm., Haywood Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that “Someone was shooting at son’s car.”

The victims were leaving a basketball game in Ripley, returning to Brownsville along Highway 19.







The suspects were driving an older model gray Dodge Charger. Deputies later located the victims on West Main near Sunset Circle in Brownsville. There were four occupants in the victim’s vehicle, all teenagers from Brownsville. The vehicle had been struck by several gunshot rounds.

Sheriff Billy Garrett says that one of the four victims received a graze wound, while a back seat passenger, Christine Marie Michael, age 17, received a fatal gunshot wound.

“The victim of course had been shot. She was in the back seat and emergency personnel was contacted. They arrived on the scene and worked with her some, but she was pronounced dead at the local hospital here in Brownsville,” said Sheriff Billy Garrett.

Tiffany Michael, the mother of victim Christine Michael tells us what she knows.

“From what I know, that the mother that was coming from Ripley. They started shooting them from the basketball game from Ripley. She called the police for assistance and they told her that they could not have anybody get to her. She tried to get in the medium lane to keep the people off of her son and them, because they were trying to shoot at him from my understanding and they

were able to pass her. That was the second time they started shooting again,” Michael said.

Michael tells anyone who knows anything to please come forward.

“There was plenty of witnesses. Plenty of witnesses. I just want somebody to come forward. My baby was a straight A student, she was in college, she was class president, she was student council president, she played softball, she was in leadership groups, and she didn’t deserve this. I just want justice,” Michael said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department at call (731) 772-1215 or Crimestoppers at 731-424-8477.

