Airport Board discusses the Old Sculley Golf Course

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Property previously leased to be used as part of a golf course will soon be in use again.

The Airport authority board has approved a new lease for the Old Sculley Golf Course that sits on airport property.

The new lease is a month-to-month lease that will last for the golfing season from March to November.

Once the lease is up, the Airport Authority Board will take another look at the property and decide what they would like to do with the property from there.

