Community mourns loss of Cherie Parker

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are mourning the loss of a community leader: Cherie Parker.

On Saturday, Parker died at the age of 59. For more than 20 years, she served as the Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator for LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson.

Parker was loved by many and played a big part at LIFELINE, as well as all of West Tennessee.

She retired from the company in December of 2020, and following her retirement, Mayor Scott Conger honored Parker with a Key to the City and a proclamation in her name.

John Miller, the CEO and President of LIFELINE, says that Parker was the face of the company for many years and will be missed by all.

“She became the face of LIFELINE Blood Services and promoting blood donation all throughout West Tennessee. With her recent loss, our thoughts and prayers are with her family. It’s a tremendous loss to our community because anyone that’s ever met Cherie knew that they are apart of her family almost immediately. So she will truly be missed,” Miller said.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arrington Funeral Home in Jackson.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 1 p.m. at the same location.

You can read Parker’s full obituary here.