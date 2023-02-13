Events this Week in West Tennessee: Feb. 13-19
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Monday, February 13
- Old Country Store Valentine’s Dinner (Jackson)
- The Economics of Slavery (Martin)
- 2023 National Championship at Ames Plantation (Grand Junction)
Tuesday, February 14
- Old Country Store Valentine’s Dinner (Jackson)
- State Parks Valentine’s Meals (Various locations)
- Youth Leadership Summit (Martin)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
Wednesday, February 15
- Roots of Rhythm (Martin)
- Old Country Store Valentine’s Dinner (Jackson)
Thursday, February 16
- Conversation with James Bullard (Jackson)
- Lights, Camera, Fashion (Jackson)
Friday, February 17
- City Hall Black History Program (Jackson)
- Cautious Look at Cancel Culture (Martin)
- “Beauty and the Beast” (Milan)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
Saturday, February 18
- “Beauty and the Beast” (Milan)
- JEWEL Awards (Jackson)
- Exotic Pet Expo (Jackson)
Sunday, February 19
- Women’s Gun Permit Class (Jackson)
- Exotic Pet Expo (Jackson)
- Cacao Ceremony (Jackson)
