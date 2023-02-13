Lorean Hill
Funeral service for Lorean Hill, age 90, will be Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM at St. John No. 1 Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill died, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Hill will lie-in-state at St. John No.1 Baptist Church Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.