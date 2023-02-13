Lost • Jackson, TN

Lost, Reece

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
02/07/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Jackson
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Russell Road/North Parkway
Pet’s Name (if known)
Reece
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Chocolate Lab
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Adult
Size of Pet
Large (Over 50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
  • Wearing ID tags
Color/Markings
Chocolate/gray – red collar
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Extremely shy/wary of people

Contact Info

Name
Chuck Filiatreau
Phone
(731) 234-0773
Email
frchuck2846@gmail.com

