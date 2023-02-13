Lost • Jackson, TN
Lost, Reece
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|02/07/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Russell Road/North Parkway
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Reece
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Chocolate Lab
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Adult
|Size of Pet
|Large (Over 50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- Wearing collar or harness
- Wearing ID tags
|Color/Markings
|Chocolate/gray – red collar
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Extremely shy/wary of people
Contact Info
|Name
|Chuck Filiatreau
|Phone
|(731) 234-0773
|Email
|frchuck2846@gmail.com
