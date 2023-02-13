Lost • Jackson, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Lost

Date Lost/Found

02/07/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Jackson

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Russell Road/North Parkway

Pet’s Name (if known)

Reece

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Chocolate Lab

Gender

Female

Age of Pet

Adult

Size of Pet

Large (Over 50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Wearing ID tags

Color/Markings

Chocolate/gray – red collar

Any additional information you’d like to add?