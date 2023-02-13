Lost Henderson, TN
Lost, Knox
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|01/20/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Henderson, Tennessee
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Braund Road // Knuckles Road // Tar Creek Road
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|KNOX
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Black Labrador
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Adult
|Size of Pet
|Medium (25-50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- Wearing collar or harness
- Wearing ID tags
- Not Microchipped
|Color/Markings
|Knox is SOLID BLACK. However, he has some gray around his mouth and snout. He was last seen wearing an ORANGE carhartt collar with a blue bone shaped tag. It has “KNOX” on one side & my phone number on the other. He also had a black e-collar on as well. He is a medium sized dog with an unusually shiny coat.
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|I have had Knox for 7 years. He is probably very scared. If you see him, PLEASE contact me ASAP.
Contact Info
|Name
|Andrea Watson
|Phone
|(731) 803-8262
|Email
|andrea_watson62@yahoo.com
