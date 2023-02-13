Lost Henderson, TN

Lost, Knox

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
01/20/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Henderson, Tennessee
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Braund Road // Knuckles Road // Tar Creek Road
Pet’s Name (if known)
KNOX
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Black Labrador
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Adult
Size of Pet
Medium (25-50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
  • Wearing ID tags
  • Not Microchipped
Color/Markings
Knox is SOLID BLACK. However, he has some gray around his mouth and snout. He was last seen wearing an ORANGE carhartt collar with a blue bone shaped tag. It has “KNOX” on one side & my phone number on the other. He also had a black e-collar on as well. He is a medium sized dog with an unusually shiny coat.
Any additional information you’d like to add?
I have had Knox for 7 years. He is probably very scared. If you see him, PLEASE contact me ASAP.

Contact Info

Name
Andrea Watson
Phone
(731) 803-8262
Email
andrea_watson62@yahoo.com

For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.

