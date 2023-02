Mugshots : Madison County : 2/10/23 – 2/13/23

Mandy Wooley: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

Arthur Bender Arthur Bender: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Benjamin Harton Benjamin Harton: Public intoxication

Brian Garrett Brian Garrett: Violation of parole

Brian Paris Brian Paris: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Cameron Anderson Cameron Anderson: Violation of community corrections

Charles Agnew Charles Agnew: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI

Corey Geanes Corey Geanes: Aggravated assault

Curtis Jackson Curtis Jackson: Vandalism

Destiny Hines Destiny Hines: Simple domestic assault



Estelle Jefferies Estelle Jefferies: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Gregory Skinner Gregory Skinner: DUI

Jamaal Pumphrey Jamaal Pumphrey: Schedule IV drug violations

Jondarius Pirtle Jondarius Pirtle: Violation of probation

Joshua Anderson Joshua Anderson: Violation of order of protection



Kaleb Lauderdale: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Katravious Vinson Katravious Vinson: Simple domestic assault

Larry Clark Larry Clark: Reckless endangerment (Minor injury), evading arrest, hit and run property damage

Latamia Dickerson Latamia Dickerson: Assault, failure to appear

Luis Jaramillo Luis Jaramillo: DUI



Matthew Azbill Matthew Azbill: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Melvin Ellison: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest, violation of parole, driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Turner Michael Turner: Vandalism

Miguel Garcia Ortiz: Altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment, schedule II drug violations

Mikhail Franklin: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Nathan Rosas Nathan Rosas: DUI

Patricia Hernandez Patricia Hernandez: Violation of probation

Rufino Gil Luna Rufino Gil Luna: Simple domestic assault

Sammy Brown Sammy Brown: Reckless driving

Stephen McFall Stephen McFall: Failure to appear



Thurston Hicks Thurston Hicks: Failure to appear

Vinson Burris Vinson Burris: Aggravated domestic assault

Virginia Greer Virginia Greer: Violation of probation

Von Smith Von Smith: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

Willie Harris Willie Harris: Vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/13/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.