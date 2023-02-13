Third Valentine’s Dinner begins at local restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Couples could enjoy a romantic dinner at a local restaurant.

Monday marked the first night of the third annual Valentine’s Dinner at the Providence House in the Casey Jones Village.

This is for couples looking to enjoy a fine dining experience here in the area. The event costs $140 a couple and offers a three course dinner.

Reservations for this event began three to four weeks ago, and next year they are looking to add an extra day.

“This is for anybody that wants to spoil their loved ones in Jackson and West Tennessee. This is a great way to do it, a unique way to do it,” said Brooks Shaw, the General Manager of the Old Country Store.

If you missed out on this dinner, do not worry. You can still enjoy a steak carving station at the Old Country Store buffet at no additional cost on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

