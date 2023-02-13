Trailer theft under investigation, info needed

The department says on Wednesday, February 8, a black, goose neck style dump trailer was stolen from a business sometime after midnight.

Video surveillance shows a white, four-door truck leaving with the trailer.

The police department asks anyone with information that can help solve the investigation to call them at (731) 989-2201.

You can also report tips anonymously here.