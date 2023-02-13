USJ to host free presentation on mental health

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is inviting you to a free presentation.

The University School of Jacksons says on February 28, author David Magee will be speaking on the issues of mental health that youth face.

USJ says that Magee will outline the problem and help present solutions.

Magee is the writer of the award-winning “Dear William: A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love and Loss,” according to USJ.

It is being hosted at 6:30 p.m. in the Blankenship Theater.

For more information about the event, click here or email info@ usjbruins.org.

Find more local news here.