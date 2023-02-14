Dorothy Brooks
Funeral service for Dorothy Brooks, age 76, will be Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Progressive Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Brooks died, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mission Convalescent Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Brooks will lie-in-state at Progressive Community Baptist Church Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.