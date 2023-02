GALLERY: Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

WILDERSVILLE, Tenn. — Many couples enjoyed a romantic dinner at a local state park.

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park



Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Couples enjoy romantic dinner at state park

Natchez Trace State Park held a Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday night.

Couples enjoyed ribeye steaks and grilled chicken breast at the Pin Oak Lodge in Henderson County.

Those in attendance also got to enjoy live music by Bryan Lee Moffitt.

Find more local news here.