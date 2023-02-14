How to prep your lawn for severe weather

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — With severe weather on the way, here are some ways to properly prepare to avoid damages to your property.

Those tips include making sure items like trash cans, patio furniture, and other outside items are stored properly.

Anthony Lott, the owner and operator of Lott’s A-Plus Tree Services said one of the biggest issues during severe weather can be falling trees on your property.

Falling trees can lead to your lawn items and even your home being destroyed.

“So all you want to do is look for any dead trees or decaying trees. Any kind of limbs that’s overhanging any type of structures. There’s plenty of tell-tale signs, like exposed roots. And all you want to do is move all your patio furniture away from this stuff,” Lott said. “Don’t park underneath the trees.”

Falling trees could also damage your neighbor’s property.

“We had a case one time where a tree fell from a neighbor’s back yard, across their backyard, onto somebody else’s backyard, and took out their carport, their car, and their shed. We got a crane back there and craned all of it off and removed the debris,” Lott said.

Many people wait to do something about their trees until it’s too late. Preparing before the storm can help prevent damage to your home and property, and to other’s.

Lott says if you see a dead tree hanging over a house, just call a tree care professional and they will come out and take a look at it.

Lott’s A-Plus Tree Service can be reached at (731) 234-7644.

