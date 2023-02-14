Jackson State offering select degrees, certificates online

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is now offering some of their degrees and certificates online.

JSCC says thanks to a grant of $2.2 million from the Tennessee Board of Regents, their college will be working to create online degree programs for its students.

Degrees and certificates that are now available online include:

Business Management (some in-person learning required)

Computer Information Technology (some in-person learning required)

Criminal Justice

K-5 th Elementary Education (some in-person learning required)

Logistics & Supply Chain

Computer Information Technology

Early Childhood Education

Medical Coding

“Higher education has seen a shift over the years, with an increasing number of students looking to learn online due to their demanding schedules,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Jennifer Lopes. “The pandemic gave us a peek into the future of what could be done through our online learning platforms. These initial 12 programs of study and seven certificates are only the start as we look to expand our online catalog to meet the demands of our students.”

They aim to expand the list of education available online later in the year.

