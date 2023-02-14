Local florists see Valentine’s Day rush

JACKSON, Tenn. — February 14 marks Valentine’s Day, a day for romance and appreciation towards loved ones.

Although some may plan ahead, there are others that wait until the actual day to buy gifts.

Valentine’s Day can be hectic for anyone looking to buy thoughtful gifts for a partner, family or friend.

Chocolates, stuffed animals and edible arrangements are among the most popular gifts you can buy.

When it comes to flowers, most people wait until the day of to purchase. Because of this, Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for floral shops.

Lashonda Springfield, the owner of Anointed Flowers and Gifts, says it is always better to plan ahead.

“For the people that wait until the last minute, not smart. Just call ahead of time, like two or three weeks ahead of time and you’re good,” Springfield said.

We often do not think about what goes on behind the scenes when picking up the beautiful floral arrangements.

“I was designing, running around, making sure everything is tidy and everything is getting delivered. So it’s crazy on Valentine’s Day,” Springfield said.

Anna Birmingham, the owner of City Florist, said it can get busy even weeks before the celebrated day.

“It is just hustle and bustle all day from the time we get here until the time we go home, and it’s like that usually for the first few weeks of February, at least,” Birmingham said.

Birmingham said it takes a lot of planning and preparation.

“We tend to reach out to our vendors and try to make sure that we have just a variety of things. We prepare for it weeks on end before,” Birmingham said.

Eventually, all of the florists’ hard work pays off. They say it is very rewarding.

While florists tell us Valentine’s Day is their busiest day of the year, the second busiest is Mother’s Day.

