Loyd Alfred Manley, age 74, a resident of Somerville, TN, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his residence. Funeral Services for Mr. Manley will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Shey Lovelace officiating. Burial to follow at the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Manley will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Loyd Manley was born on October 9, 1948, in Tipton County to Frank and Lillie Manley. He was retired from the lawn service business. He loved animals and enjoyed spending time fishing. He always loved working outside, especially cutting grass.

He is survived by two sons, Frank A. Manley (Andrea) of Somerville, and Timothy Robert Manley (Tonya) of Adamsville, TN; one grandchild, Matthew Manley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillie Ray Manley; one daughter, Mary Catherine Manley; and one sister, Joyce Vales.

Pallbearers for the service will be Frank Manley, Tim Manley, Matthew Manley, Charles Gaters, Calvin Gaters, and Walter Raymond Gaters.

The family has requested memorials to be made to the Humane Society of your choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.