Mugshots : Madison County : 2/13/23 – 2/14/23

Chandra Jackson Chandra Jackson: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment

Christopher Mabry Christopher Mabry: Violation of probation

Curtis Raines Curtis Raines: Violation of probation

Derek Kent Derek Kent: Driving on revoked/suspended license

James Barnhill James Barnhill: Sex offender registry violations



Ken Rivera Ken Rivera: Failure to appear

Lakesha Williams Lakesha Williams: Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Mario Collier Mario Collier: Criminal impersonation, evading arrest

Michael Butler Michael Butler: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

Steven Moore Steven Moore: Burglary

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/13/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/14/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.