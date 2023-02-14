Tensions run high at local city council meeting

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A local city council meeting got heated after a debate about the mayor being accused of not consulting with the council over having the town’s police station demolished.

According to Alderman Cassi Keeton, Mayor Tim Grace allegedly had the police department demolished without the permission of the city council.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, this topic was brought up and tensions began to boil over.

Keeton: “It’s the best thing for the town of Decaturville if you turn in your resignation.” Grace: “I’m not turning in my resignation on your opinion.”

The meeting eventually turned into a half hour long argument between Grace and Keeton.

