UM Lambuth shares planetarium’s March schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to learn more about the sky above us? Then look to the University of Memphis Lambuth!

Tuesday, the university released the M. D. Anderson Planetarium schedule for March of 2023.

The schedule includes:

Friday, March 3, 1:30 p.m. – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Tuesday, March 7, 5:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Friday, March 10, 1:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Friday, March 10, 3:45 p.m. – Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”

Friday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. – “Chaos & Order”

Tuesday, March 21, 5:30 p.m. – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Friday, March 24, 1:30 p.m. – “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph”

Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. – Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Capcom GO!”

Tuesday, March 28, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Friday, March 31, 1:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

They say doors open 15 minutes before showtime, and no one will be seated once the “IN USE” lights are on.

