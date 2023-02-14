UT Martin hosts ‘I AM MAN’ photography display

MARTIN, Tenn. — Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement are being displayed at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The news release says that “I AM A MAN: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement, 1960-1970,” is being hosted at the Martin J. Houston Gordon Museum.

The exhibit comes from ExhibitsUSA, and it will be available to view from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The release says that viewers will be able to see amateur and professional photos of the those who protested with signs saying “I Am A Man” or were seated at segregated lunch counters.

The display will remain until March 10.

