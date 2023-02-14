West TN teacher suspended amid ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local teacher is under investigation after accusations emerge.

Benton County Schools Director Mark Florence confirms a teacher at the Benton County Career and Technical Center has been suspended.

The school system says the suspension is due to allegations of inappropriate conduct between the teacher and a student.

According to Florence, local police and state authorities were immediately notified of the allegations, and the school system is fully cooperating with the authorities amid the investigation.

Florence says per Tennessee Department of Education requirements, all of their teachers undergo mandatory state background checks, including DCS reports, every five years.

A statement released by the school system reads in part:

Benton County Schools remains vigilant and fully committed to ensuring we provide a safe environment for all of our students and staff.

As the investigation remains active, the identity of the teacher, as well as the age of the student or the extent of the allegations, have not been confirmed by authorities.

According to their website, the Benton County Career and Technical Center is a technical skills high school that works with students grades 9-12.

Florence welcomes parents with concerns or questions to call Benton County Schools at (731) 584-6111.

