Black History Month • Week Three

Addison Richmond

Occupation

Owner of Peppermint Addie and Co

What’s new at Peppermint Addie’s?

Right now at Peppermint Addie’s we are focusing on our grab-n-go ice cream. We are working up a lot of different new flavors. We have also added a small food selection like a salad bar, soups, and loaded baked potato!

What does Black History Month mean to you?

For me, Black History Month is just a time to reflect on how far black people have come. I believe black people have been working very hard to get to where we are now. Of course, it’s not 100% of where we need to be but it’s a lot farther than where we used to be. This is a time to look back at those moments and reflect on what we have accomplished to be where we are today.

Do you celebrate Black History Month? If so, how?

Yes! Except, I celebrate Black History Month not just one month, but I celebrate 365 days a year.

To me, celebrating Black History isn’t just about what has happened, but also about what can happen. Honor and recognition is shown when someone picks up where others have left off. Being young, black, female and an entrepreneur, speaks volumes to the foundations laid before me, by those we celebrate for one month. I’ve learned to celebrate them daily by picking up where excellence left off.

Being in the center of downtown has made me a part of the Black History that so many people cherish. I’m the history that will someday be celebrated because a little black girl not only had a dream, but continued to work for it.

Who do you look up to and why? Does their work affect you? If so, how?

This is a tough one because so many people in my life are big influencers. I look up to every one of them. But, if I had to say one, it would be my Mama.

My Mama is everything to me. She does everything right and when I say she is about that business, I really mean that. She does everything for her family. If she’s doing something, guaranteed, it’s for us. Everything I have created or done, I got mostly from my Mama. And she is such a peacock, if you know you know. Above all, she is the light in my life and everything I do is to make her proud. I feel like I have done a good job so far!

For more Black History Month content, click here.