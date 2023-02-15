K-9 officer receives donation from local association

JACKSON, Tenn. — Man’s best friend took on the honor of protect and serve, and one organization took notice and gave an officer a needed upgrade.

“Very blessed and very pleased just to have community organizations such as the Jackson, Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association that came today to be able to make this presentation,” said Jeff Wall, the Director of Operations at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“The dogs are officers, and we want that officer to be protected just like a normal human officer would be when they go into a hazardous situation that could be dangerous. So this is what we like to do. This is our second best that we’ve donated to a department,” said Laura Cox, the President of the Jackson, Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association.

“It gives us the ability to provide things that we normally might not be able to provide in normal budget funds. And so this is a real big help to the department to be able to provide that,” Wall said.

And the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is not the only organization that has been helped.

The association shared they normally choose one big project per year, with the possibility of smaller projects as well.

And the impact from attendees to the events they host bringing increased revenue to the community.

The Jackson, Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association’s next event will be a dog show that runs from March 23 to March 26 in Jackson.

