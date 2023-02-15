A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at New Life Christian Center. His remains will lie in state at the church from 9:00 a.m until time of Service. Open Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

This service will be lived steamed starting at 10:00 a.m. on Bledsoe Funeral Home Facebook Page and YouTube.

Mr. Bobby Perry was born on July 22, 1946 in Medon, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 12, 2023.

