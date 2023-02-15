Mr. Terry Springfield
Mr. Terry Springfield died, Thursday, February 8, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
Funeral service for Terry Springfield, age 54, will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Denmark M.B. Church on Huntersville Denmark Rd in Denmark, TN. Mr. Springfield will lie-in-state at Denmark M.B. Church 10:00 AM until time of service.
Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel. Family hour will be from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
For any further inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333