Mr. Terry Springfield died, Thursday, February 8, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Funeral service for Terry Springfield, age 54, will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Denmark M.B. Church on Huntersville Denmark Rd in Denmark, TN. Mr. Springfield will lie-in-state at Denmark M.B. Church 10:00 AM until time of service.