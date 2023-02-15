Mrs. Ericka McDougle Rodgers was born on November 28, 1973 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on February 10, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of Service at the Church.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home