Richard Lance Charles, age 52, of Henderson, TN passed away on February 12, 2023 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Lance was born on October, 5, 1970, in Lorain, OH, to Teddy and Diann Charles. He worked in manufacturing as a set-up technician. He loved fishing, music, and football, especially the Tennessee Vols.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gina Charles; his mother, Diann Charles; two daughters, Hanna Charles and Nikki Thompson, all of Henderson, TN; two grandchildren, Audree Stone and Elaina Stone; and one fur baby, Clyde Charles.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.