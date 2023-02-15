Woman of the Year named in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club nominated a new Woman of the Year: Elaine Christian!

Woman of the Year Elaine Christian

Christian is a board member of the Jackson-Madison County Public Library Foundation and the President of the Jackson-Madison County Board of Trustees.

Previously, she held a position as Senior Vice President and Director of Finance for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, and later the President and CEO of the Dyersburg Chamber of Commerce.

Christian says she is humbled, surprised, and truly honored to be selected among the women before her.

“I’ve had a 30 year involvement with this community. Both with working with the Chamber, but for the last 20 years I’ve just been a volunteer. Working and trying to make a difference with the library and all of the organizations in the Bicentennial. It’s just been an honor. It’s really an honor to represent this community,” Christian said. “I’m just a little humbled. A little humbled and surprised and truly honored to stand on the footsteps of the people, the ladies, that have worked so hard and gone before me. It’s a real honor.”

Christian says there is still work to be done in order to continue making the community strong.

She plans to keep working with various organizations, such as the Boy Scouts, to make that happen.

