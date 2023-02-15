Year two of Love Your Block grants to begin soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Applications for the Love Your Block mini grants are set to go out in a few weeks.

The applications for year two of Jackson’s Love Your Block program will be available on February 21.

The program is looking for houses and communities in Jackson that need various yard-work assistance.

Love Your Block will be having application assistance workshops in the near future for people who may be interested in applying for one of the mini grants.

“So we open our applications for our mini grant cycle this Tuesday, February 21st. There’s three different places where people can go to the workshops that we have. We have one in midtown at Westwood Community Center, downtown to the library, and then to try in east Jackson,” said Elvia Trejo, with AmeriCorp VISTA.

Love Your Block continues to work to rebuild communities in Jackson. Read more about it on the city’s website here.

