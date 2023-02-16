Cold Front Moving In, Below Freezing Temperatures Again!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for February 16th:

After an 18 hour period of 3 rounds of storms across West Tennessee, we are finally in the clear. The cold front will pass by tonight dropping overnight lows down to around the freezing mark. The clouds will clear out early in the day on Friday and Friday highs will only reach the low 40s. Cooler weather will linger to start the weekend but another warm up and potential storm threat could return next week. Catch all the forecast details right here.

Before the storms moved out, they brought a couple tornadoes, very gusty winds, plenty of lightning and very heavy rain along a path from Crockett county to Henry County.

The training storms hit several communities several times in a row and dropped over 6″ of rain in many towns across West Tennessee.

Some of the hardest hit towns with the flooding were Friendship, Dyer, Greenfield, Gleason and New Boston.

TONIGHT:

Rain and storm chances lingered most of the first half of the day on Thursday with some severe weather mixing in. Most of the day temperatures were in the 60s but behind the front will drop into the 40s this evening. Later tonight, temperatures will fall down below freezing into low 30s by Friday morning. The clouds will stick around most of the night before clearing on Friday. The winds will shift to the northwest this evening behind the front ushering the cooler weather in with them.

FRIDAY:

Friday is going to be the coldest day of the week on the backside of the cold front. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 40s and will again fall to the mid 20s overnight into Saturday morning. We should see plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon and the winds will be a bit brisk most of the day out of the northwest. The wind chill could be in the low 20s at times early in the morning and again late at night.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks very similar to the last couple weekends across the Mid South. We are expecting dry weather with warmer conditions on Sunday again than on Saturday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds but we should be dry for most of the weekend although a quick little shower cannot be ruled out. Saturday highs will reach up to around 50° and Sunday highs will make it up to around 60°. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 30s and Sunday night lows will only fall to the mid to upper 40s as breezy southwest winds could return.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is going to start out warm and the as the week progresses, chances for showers and storms will again return to the Mid South. Monday looks to be dry but rain chances start on Tuesday as the next system will get a little closer. We should see mostly sunny skies on Monday but clouds will increase again into the middle of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s and low 70s will be possible for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will in general be in the 50s for the beginning and middle of the week. Cooler weather looks to return by the end of the work week across West Tennessee. Some severe weather could again be possible next week so be sure to stay weather aware again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather moved in to wrap up the month and stuck around into February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler on Friday and again to start this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

