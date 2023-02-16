Crews clear damage after storms sweep across West Tennessee

On Old Dyersburg Road, there were multiple trees down throughout the area, including flooding as you drove down the road.

Flooding was a big concern throughout West Tennessee, as not only fields were filled, but so were areas in the road. Some areas were deeper than originally thought, causing the car to pull as the tires were looking for traction.

One local resident on Old Dyersburg Road said the tornado hit around 4:30 a.m. Not only were trees blown down and the power was out, but also their boating shed was flown into a tree.

When our crew arrived, the utility company was replacing the transformer and restoring power. Multiple trees were spread throughout the property and glass had been sucked out of the window and front door. The house also suffered brick damage as visible cracks could be seen throughout the side of the house.

In Humboldt, things looked a little different, as a tree was found along the road and not a property.

“We clocked in [at] 7:00 and immediately had a report of a tree down, off Hillside,” said Brandon Charles Leek, Assistant Supervisor for the City of Humboldt‘s Tree Department. “So we scrambled our stuff together, getting the trucks ready, chainsaws ready, everything. And came over here blocked off the road, so no one could get hurt or run into any accidents, and immediately set to cutting, and getting out of the way so people could drive through here safely.”

While this team was working to clear Mitchell Road, other teams were going throughout the city to look for any other concerns.

Remember after storms like these to drive slow, as flooding is still a concern, and be on the lookout for any low hanging branches.

