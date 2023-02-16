GALLERY: Mississippi community hit by storm

RIPLEY, Miss. — A town in northern Mississippi was affected by a possible tornado on Thursday.

“We heard it coming. Basically, she starts turning, I start turning, we start looking outside. Next thing you know, trees cracking, the limbs, everything like that and then it got very loud. So what they say about the freight train, very true,” said Anna Jordan, a Mississippi resident who weathered the storm.

A possible tornado passed through the small town of Ripley in north Mississippi in Tippah County.

One location that was severely affected was on Highway 4 west of town called Stubbs Hill.

On this highway, at least three houses were visibly damaged. We spoke to one of the residents affected by the storm.

Jordan said she was opening her daughter’s birthday gifts with her in the kitchen when the storm arrived in her backyard.

“Got in the tub, got her under me, everything. It lasted maybe 30, 40 seconds. As far as like the major, and then it just calmed down,” Jordan said.

After the storm passed, Jordan got out of her tub and began to look outside at the damage.

“Saw the power lines down, didn’t want to get too far because powerlines, water don’t mix very well. So, anyways, started looking around, saw the neighbors’ houses, things like that from the porch. I didn’t have any columns left on my porch, so stepped back inside at that point and decided that might not be my safest place,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the damage to her house appears to be pretty extensive, but she’s incredibly thankful for the support of the Ripley community and the Tippah Electric Power Association for their speedy work in getting the power lines back up.

