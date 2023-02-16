Jackson Christian Theatre to bring ‘Little Women’ to stage

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Christian School Theatre program is announcing their spring production.

Jackson Christian Theater will bring “Little Women” to stage this April.

The story, written by Louisa May Alcott, is a coming-of-age tale that follows four sisters in the years following the Civil War.

The show will be held from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on March 20. Check out Jackson Christian School’s Facebook page for updates.

Jackson Christian School is located at 832 Country Club Lane.

