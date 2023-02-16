Judy Marie Climer Walters, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Judy was born in Humboldt, TN, on March 19, 1951, to the late Sherman Climer and Rutha Mae Thurbush Climer. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Humboldt, TN. Mrs. Judy worked for Emerson Electric for 22 years and after receiving her nursing licenses, she worked an additional 20+ years as a LPN at the Winfrey Center and Madison Haywood Healthcare. She was also preceded in death by four brothers: Charles Climer, Billy Eugene Climer, Howard Climer, Jackie Climer; one sister: Catherine Scroggins.

She is survived by her son: Scotty Walters (Tyann) of Humboldt, TN; her daughter: Laurie Lopez (Jaime) of Bartlesville, OK; one brother: Larry Climer of Humboldt, TN; four sisters: Martha Robinson of Humboldt, TN, Mildred Warrington of Trenton, TN, Faye Thomas and Barbara Sipes both of Humboldt, TN; She leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The Walters Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and a Spring Service and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.