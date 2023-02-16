Lights, Camera, Fashion Show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Communities from across West Tennessee came together to raise money for a good cause.

The My Best Friend Jenna Bridal Shop in Jackson hosed their annual Lights, Camera, Fashion Show on Thursday.

More than 50 models walked the runway to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

High school juniors and seniors competed in the show, wearing dresses designed by Jonathan Cain for the chance to win a scholarship.

“So the models get the opportunity of a lifetime. Number one to model on a runway at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Number two, they get to work with designers and they get to work with them on an individual basis.,” said Nicole Lay, the emcee for Lights, Camera, Fashion.

Each model gets a chance to find the perfect dress for prom and help raise money for St. Jude as well.

