Mugshots : Madison County : 2/15/23 – 2/16/23

Isiah White Isiah White: Unlawful exposure

Ashley Shields Ashley Shields: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Edward Grzonka Edward Grzonka: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law

Kenneth Nobles Kenneth Nobles: Aggravated domestic assault

Kim Love Kim Love: Driving under the influence



Leahna Slaughter Leahna Slaughter: Simple domestic assault

Patrick Reed Patrick Reed: Disorderly conduct

Phillip Cole Phillip Cole: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

Warren White Warren White: Theft under $999

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/16/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.