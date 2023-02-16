Mugshots : Madison County : 2/15/23 – 2/16/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Isiah White Isiah White: Unlawful exposure Ashley Shields Ashley Shields: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Edward Grzonka Edward Grzonka: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law Kenneth Nobles Kenneth Nobles: Aggravated domestic assault Kim Love Kim Love: Driving under the influence Leahna Slaughter Leahna Slaughter: Simple domestic assault Patrick Reed Patrick Reed: Disorderly conduct Phillip Cole Phillip Cole: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Warren White Warren White: Theft under $999 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/16/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin