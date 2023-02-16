Several projects get grants to preserve history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several locations across Tennessee are getting grants to preserve history.

According to a news release, $8.7 million in Tennessee Historic Development Grants are going to renovating and preserving historic buildings.

The projects include $400,00 for Somerville & Young’s Barn in Paris, $198,000 for 20 North Washington Avenue in Brownsville, $300,000 for Walers Grocery and the Somerville Fayette County Gallery of Art and History in Somerville, and $219,800 for the J.F. Parker Building in Martin.

“The Tennessee Historical Commission is proud to have the opportunity to provide assistance in this program to ensure that the legacy of Tennessee’s historic landmarks continue to inspire generations to come,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission and state historic preservation officer. “Historic properties are being rehabilitated across our state, including the Snuff Factory Warehouse in Memphis and the Vose School in Alcoa where work is being accomplished thanks to the economic incentives from the Historic Development Grants and Federal Historic Tax Credits.”

Other projects receiving a grant include:

$192,092 for the Merrill Williams House in Franklin

$496,316 for Union Bank in Jellico

$400,000 for the J.W. Arnold Building in Morristown

$320,000 for 129 South Main Street in Greeneville

$296,303 for the Dickson Post Office in Dickson

$300,000 for the Chattanooga Bank Building in Chattanooga

$300,000 for the Memphis Overland Building in Memphis

$200,000 for the Presbyterian Church Parsonage in Rogersville

$300,000 for the Temperance Building in Harriman

$112,500 for the White Building in Franklin

$300,000 for the Winstead House in Franklin

$168,000 for the Uffington House in Rugby

$400,000 for the Kimsey Junior College in Ducktown

$280,521 for the JC Radio and TV Service in Johnson City

$400,000 for the Felknor Building in Morristown

$129,340 for rehabilitate 177 West Main Street in Morristown

$300,000 for the War Memorial Building in Columbia

$24,000 for the Terminal Station in Chattanooga

$400,000 for the J.G. McCroy 5 & 10 Cent Store in Morristown

$300,000 for the Vose School in Alcoa

$400,000 for the Sheeley Piano Building in Morristown

$300,000 for the Trigg-Smart Building in Chattanooga

$300,000 for the Tulip Street Church in Nashville

$300,000 for the Continental Cement Company Building in Memphis

$108,015 for the J.W. Hunter Building in Johnson City

$300,000 for the Griggs Business and Practical Arts College in Memphis

$300,000 for the American Snuff Factory Warehouse in Memphis

