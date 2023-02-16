Some roads damaged near Friendship

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — Storms from last night left many roads damaged.

Some roads damaged near Friendship

Some roads damaged near Friendship

Some roads damaged near Friendship

At Jack Pence Road near Bradford, the road is currently closed due to a pipe burst.

Debris could be seen nearby, along with workers attempting to make repairs.

On Elizabeth Road in Friendship, parts were also washed out. Crews were out there as well.

Drivers are encouraged to remain vigilant and careful while traveling along backroads.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.