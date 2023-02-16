Storms cause flooding to homes, roads

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — Residence in a local town are dealing with flooding, but not just from Thursday’s storms.

Rick Sims’ home in Friendship was surrounded by water, and he says this isn’t the first time.

He says water has flooded their home before and has become a problem in the area over the years, causing him and neighboring home owners to spend thousands to build levees around their homes.

Sims told us homeowners in the area don’t have flood insurance.

Even though flooding has become an ever growing problem, they aren’t listed as a flood zone.

Sims says the flooding affects more than just his property.

“This highway floods every time it rains just about. It has come some rain where the water would get up on each side of it and fill the ditches, but wouldn’t get on the road. But most of the time it’s on the road,” he said.

Sims says there have been many times he’s had to help people stranded on the highway near his home due to flooded roadways, and he’s just hoping that something can be done about it.

