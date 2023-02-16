Tennessee Quit Week highlights state’s resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Been thinking about quitting smoking? Then next week is for you.

The Tennessee Department of Health is joining with others for the eight Tennessee Quit Week.

The week, which begins on February 20 and continues to February 24, highlights the resources available to those wanting to quit smoking tobacco.

One of those is the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

“We know more than 11,000 Tennesseans die each year from smoking-related illnesses,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Help is available for those who want to make it a priority to live heathier lives, and are ready to quit smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products.”

You can also text “QUIT” to (615) 795-0600 or head to tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches.

You can find additional resources and information about “It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” here.

