‘Beauty and the Beast’ comes to Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Students at Milan High School kicked off the opening night of their latest play.



‘Beauty and the Beast’ comes to Milan

Students put on a performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at the Milan Middle School auditorium.

The school will hold several more performances, including Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

For a full list of dates and times, click here.

Find more local news here.