Blue Suede Dinner returns this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is returning with their annual dinner that helps raise funds for youth across West Tennessee.

The Carl Perkins Exchange Club is preparing for its 29th Blue Suede Dinner and Auction, all to raise awareness and money towards the prevention of child abuse

“This money goes to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse for the services that we provide the children of West Tennessee that have been abused. It also can help the families of these children to help get back on their feet to learn ways to stop the abuse,” said Suzanne Allison, one of the volunteer coordinators for the dinner.

Allison has been volunteering with the event nearly since it started, and has seen it grow each year.

Last year, the center raised $420,000, which is the most money ever raised for the event. It is all going back to providing resources and programs to children across West Tennessee.

“Our silent auction. So that’ll be items under $1,000 that people can bid on, starting all the way to $20, all the way to multiple hundreds of dollars. Or they can participate in the live auction. We have some really great live auction items,” Allison said.

Live auction items like beach homes, jewelry, and more.

The event is on Friday February 25. It will start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature entertainment from “The Greatest Piano Men.” And this year’s attire is black white, and bling.

“If anyone is a fan of Elton John or Jerry Lee Lewis or any other great piano man of out time, they will love this event. The Greatest Piano Man are all the way from New York City, and they’ll deliver a high energy and entertaining rock n’ roll celebration,” Allison said.

There are still tables available for purchase, pricing from $5,200 to to $1,200 with balcony seating available as well.

“The Carl Perkins Center is here to help the children and their families to help everyone heal, and our goal is to break that cycle of abuse,” Allison said.

