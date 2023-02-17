Carolyn Faye Dickson Tritt, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services for Mrs. Tritt will be conducted on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Josh Simmons officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Carolyn was born in Lexington, TN on January 20, 1946. She was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church and was the Shipping and Receiving Clerk for Tennessee Industrial Printing Services for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: Johnny Lee Tritt; five brothers: Charles, Charlie, Faye, Hollis, Pete; and two sisters: Ruby and Nora Mae.

She is survived by two daughters: Angela Carnell (Randy) of Bells, TN, Pam Moffatt (Chris) of Collierville, TN; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Adam, Brandon, Blake and Camille.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105