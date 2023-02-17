Carroll County youth learn government functions with Mayor Butler

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — High schoolers in one local community are getting the opportunity to learn about government functions.

Courtesy: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce

On Wednesday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler joined a session for Youth Leadership Carroll County (YLCC).

Mayor Butler spoke with the students about the functions of Carroll County, and working together, they developed a spider web chart for Carroll County Government.

Established by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, YLCC classes are comprised of five students from each of the county’s high schools. Over four sessions throughout the year, participants receive presentations on skill development and leadership, as well as opportunities to tour local businesses.

Presentation topics include money management, local shopping, volunteerism, education and business ownership.

Click here for more information on YLCC.

